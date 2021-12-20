After K-State’s home victory over Oregon on Saturday, Wildcat junior star Ayoka Lee was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and freshman guard Brylee Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday.
It marks the fourth-time in school history and the first time since the 2019-20 season that K-State has swept both awards in a week.
Peyton Williams and Lee won the awards on Feb. 17, 2020, Nicole Ohlde and Kendra Wecker both won on Jan. 7, 2002 and Nicky Ramage and Olga Firsova won on Nov. 23, 1998.
Lee had a game-high 19-points on 7-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds and four blocks. She hit five-of-six from the free throw line and nabbed a steal in 33 minutes.
The double-double was Lee’s eighth of the season which ranks her second in the country. She leads the nation in total points (285), total blocks (48) and field goals made (118).
Glenn, meanwhile, tied her career-high in both points and assists, scoring 15 while recording three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Over the last five games, Glenn is averaging 11.8 points, three rebounds, 1.8 asssits, 1.4 steals and .8 blocks.
K-State will wrap up their non-conference schedule on Wednesday when they host the University of Illinois-Chicago at 1 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.