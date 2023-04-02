Kansas State women’s basketball junior Taylor Lauterbach and freshman Mimi Gatewood have entered the transfer portal, a source within the program confirmed to The Mercury Sunday afternoon.
Lauterbach — a 6-foot-7 center from Appleton, Wisconsin — departs from the team after her playing time dropped to the lowest of her career this season. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-6 Gatewood leaves after seeing limited action in 2022-23 while recovering from an injury.
The tallest player in program history, Lauterbach played in 20 games, started five and averaged 7.2 minutes per game this year. She scored 1.5 points per game during her career — including 1.3 points per game this season — and grabbed 1.9 rebounds per game. However, she struggled to find a role on the floor as the year progressed and post players like sophomore Heavenly Greer and freshman Eliza Maupin developed into more regular producers.
Even without Lauterbach, K-State will still be stocked at the center position next season. Greer and Maupin will be back, as will 6-foot-6 All-America senior Ayoka Lee, who missed this year after undergoing knee surgery in August.
Gatewood — a 5-foot-5 guard from Glenn Heights, Texas — played in four games during her first and only season with the Wildcats. She totaled 13 minutes and logged a single assist. She was a 3-star prospect out of Desoto High School according to ESPN Hoopgurlz and was the No. 38 guard in the nation.
She was high school teammates with K-State freshman Ja’Mia Harris.