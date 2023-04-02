Kansas State women’s basketball junior Taylor Lauterbach and freshman Mimi Gatewood have entered the transfer portal, a source within the program confirmed to The Mercury Sunday afternoon.

Lauterbach — a 6-foot-7 center from Appleton, Wisconsin — departs from the team after her playing time dropped to the lowest of her career this season. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-6 Gatewood leaves after seeing limited action in 2022-23 while recovering from an injury.

