Jeff Heinrich hit a grand slam as part of a six-run seventh inning Tuesday night as Kansas State rallied to beat Omaha 11-3 at Tointon Family Stadium.
Heinrich’s home run gave the Wildcats (19-17, 3-9 Big 12) their first lead of the game and set off an offensive chain reaction after a lackluster start.
“We had a lot of opportunities to score, just didn’t get it done,” Heinrich said. “But it felt good to finally capitalize on an opportunity. … We have a really good lineup, so once we get going, it gets going. We just needed that spark plug.”
Raphael Pelletier hit an opposite field solo shot on the next pitch after Heinrich touched home. Later in the inning, Cole Johnson singled to drive in Brendan Jones, who came in to pinch run after Cameron Uselton walked.
K-State scored another four runs in the eighth inning to add some cushion.
But prior to the seventh, plating runs proved to be a problem for the Wildcats, although getting runners on base didn’t. The Wildcats had 11 hits, 10 walks and three hit batters, but left 13 men on base and hit 5-of-21 with runners in scoring position.
In the bottom of the fifth, Josh Nicoloff hit a ball over the left field fence and the third-base umpire signaled that it was fair and thus, a game-tying two-run home run. But after Nicoloff rounded the bases and went to the dugout, the umpires conferred and decided to call it a foul ball, which they upheld via video review.
Nicoloff came back to the plate and singled to put runners at the corners with one out, but the next two batters after him went down quickly and the inning ended with no runs across.
“I wasn’t in the healthiest frame of mind at that time,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “We just got the home run taken off the board, we leave runners on base, opportunities. You just feel it. They were getting runs off balls that weren’t leaving the infield and we’re hitting balls that get called fair and then foul, and guys are laying out, making plays. It just felt like it was going to be one of those games that was not going to go our way.”
The Mavericks (16-18, 7-5 Summit League) also struggled to take advantage of their opportunities, stranding 12 on base and going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
They scored single runs in the first and the second and chased Wildcats starting pitcher Wesley Moore from the game after 3 1/3 innings. Moore allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks.
Ty Ruhl (2-1) came on in relief and gave up a run in the fifth, but otherwise kept Omaha in check. And while he gave up five hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings, he coaxed double plays in the fourth and fifth innings to limit the Mavericks threat.
“Ty Ruhl settled everything down and allowed us to have that (seventh) inning,” Hughes said. “You work out of a bases loaded jam with no outs with no runs, that’s equivalent, to me, of a three-run home run or a grand slam. … I thought he grew up a lot tonight.”
Tyson Neighbors followed Ruhl on the mound and held Omaha scoreless on one hit in 2/3 of an inning. Dylan Phillips pitched the final 1 1/3 inning and struck out four of the five batters. Because the tying run was on deck when he entered the game, Phillips also picked up his second save of the season.
The Mavericks used nine pitchers in the game, with Tanner Olmstead (0-1) carrying the loss after K-State touched him up for five runs on two hits and three walks in just 1/3 of an inning.
“Today was a challenge,” Hughes said. “We played well from behind. We missed some opportunities early, but we stayed with the game and stayed focused and built a really good inning in the seventh. No one panicked, and that’s what good baseball teams do: they play from behind and they get big hits.”
The Wildcats have now won five of their last six. They will host UC Irvine this weekend. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m.