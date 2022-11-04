Points came at a premium for Kansas State volleyball Wednesday in a three-set sweep at Kansas.
The Wildcats fell 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 to their rivals after losing to the Jayhawks (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) in five sets on Sept. 24.
“It’s a disappointing night for us,” said head coach Suzie Fritz in a written statement. “We have felt as though we’ve been improving over the past several weeks, so it’s frustrating that we were not the best version of ourselves. I know the team wants more and we will continue to fight to become the team we are capable of becoming. We have an opportunity to make a late run in the second half of league play and that’s what we intend to do.”
K-State (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) hit just .183 for the match, including a total of 35 kills. Meanwhile, Kansas hit .394 with 52 kills en route to the victory.
Elena Baka and Haley Warner each registered nine kills for the Wildcats, while Loren Hinkle had 27 assists. Shaylee Myers had six kills and an ace, and Hinkle also had an ace.
Hinkle and Baka led K-State with nine digs each. Libero Mackenzie Morris had seven.
“Mack Morris continues to be an elite defender as she keeps us in rallies,” Fritz said. “That’s a testament to her hard work. It was also good to see Haley Warner put up good production offensively tonight. She made some good connections on the ball.”
Anezka Szabo had 12 kills for the Jayhawks, while Rachel Langs had 10 kills and three blocks. Setter Camryn Turner had 41 assists and 13 digs.
The Wildcats will return to action Friday when they play at Iowa State at 6:30 p.m.