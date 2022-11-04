10242022-mer-spt-kstatevb-3
Kansas State’s Loren Hinkle chases down a dig during the Wildcats’ four-set Big 12 Conference loss to Baylor Oct. 22 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Points came at a premium for Kansas State volleyball Wednesday in a three-set sweep at Kansas.

The Wildcats fell 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 to their rivals after losing to the Jayhawks (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) in five sets on Sept. 24.

