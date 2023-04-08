APTOPIX Kansas St Baylor Football

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott catches a pass over Baylor linebacker Jackie Marshall in the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Nov. 12 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

 Associated Press

A change of philosophy by Kansas State football powered one of the team’s most exciting offensive breakthroughs last season.

During the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship winning campaign, K-State saw the emergence of tight end Ben Sinnott. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore caught 31 passes for 447 yards and four touchdowns, It was the most catches and receiving yards by a tight end since 2008, and Sinnott was the first tight end since 1996 to grab two touchdowns in the same game.

