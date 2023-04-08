A change of philosophy by Kansas State football powered one of the team’s most exciting offensive breakthroughs last season.
During the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship winning campaign, K-State saw the emergence of tight end Ben Sinnott. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore caught 31 passes for 447 yards and four touchdowns, It was the most catches and receiving yards by a tight end since 2008, and Sinnott was the first tight end since 1996 to grab two touchdowns in the same game.
Sinnott is a good model for the type of player K-State coaches are looking for to fill tight end and fullback spots on the Wildcats’ roster: thick enough to help effectively block, but athletic enough to be a productive weapon in the passing game.
Earlier this year, fullback Jax Dineen entered the transfer portal. The stockier 5-foot-10 Dineen had seen his playing time whittled down to nearly nothing last season, playing in just four games after getting on the field in every game in the previous three seasons.
Dineen hinted at a change in the position when he officially announced his transfer, and then head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that the mindset had shifted for K-State when it came to the fullback and tight end positions.
“As we started to evolve last year, ... there’s a different body type that we went to using a little bit more,” Klieman said. “We’re always going to be truthful and honest (with our players), and we still have a couple other fullbacks in the program that actually had season-ending surgery that we’ve got to decide what their role is and how can we utilize those guys.”
This isn’t to say that the Wildcats are getting rid of the fullback all together.
K-State currently has three players listed as fullbacks on its roster (Eli Huggins, Christian Moore and Dylan Bequeaith), but they all fit a specific profile that K-State’s five tight ends fit as well: they’re 6-foot-1 or taller and weigh between 225 and 245 pounds.
“It’s kind of blended the positions of the tight end and the fullback,” tight ends and fullbacks coach Brian Lepak said. “Both of them have become more of a flex, open position, but we still retain that physical mindset and we still teach things from that physical mindset. So let’s say those positions have moved towards one another as opposed to eliminating one or the other.”
The change in thinking happened after offensive coordinator Collin Klien took the reins of the K-State offense following the 2021 season. Versatility became a much more valued commodity.
“We need to be less special-use tools and more generalist in our ability,” Lepak said. “So instead of saying this guy only can do this thing, it’s guys who get on the field need to be able to do three or four things. Put the best players on the field and play. I think that’s a big change from this last year prior to the year before.”
K-State showed off that versatility in a number of ways last year. Offensively, Sinnott was a threat in the passing game while also blocking. Even Deuce Vaughn ran the ball, caught passes and blocked at times. If a player can do multiple things on the field, it makes it that much harder for opposing teams to figure out how to stop them.
“From a coach’s perspective, from an offensive perspective, that flexibility makes the defense have to be a lot more honest,” Lepak said. “They can’t play personnel packages the same. So you put one of those guys on the field, two of those guys on the field, it forces the defense to be more balanced. They can’t overplay tendency. … You can still maintain some vertical threat, and then when you’re creative and you do stuff that Collin has come up with, it helps you with that as well.”