Kansas State track and field reclaimed their “High Jump U” title on Friday when Wildcat star fifth-year senior jumper Tejaswin Shankar was crowned the 2022 NCAA men’s high jump champion at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore..
Shankar and Georgia senior Darius Carbin were the last two jumpers standing at the end of the event after both fouled three times at the height of 2.25 meters. Both jumpers had the same number of misses, which forced a jump-off between the two.
On Shankar’s first attempt, he clearned the bar at 2.27 meters while Carbin did not, immediately earning the K-State star a second national title and First Team All-America honors.
"(Shankar) did a good job today," director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a written statement. "I thought he did great during warm up and I thought he was a little nervous on the first jump. This is technically his fourth meet of the outdoor season, which isn't a lot. I really felt like he was ready to compete to win. He just competes well. We've had a couple guys be eight time All-Americans, but he has scored at all the seven national meets in which he has competed."
Shankar won the title in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019 and 2021. He ends his K-State career as an eight-time All-American (combined indoor and outdoor), including a four-time First Team Outdoor All-American.
"It feels great to be a national champion," said Shankar. "I wanted to give my best and go out with a title. For that to happen is just a blessing. This one I will cherish the most. This meet was my last meet and I wanted to go out there and make it memorable for myself, make it memorable for the university. In the last five years, the university has done so much for me. I would like to dedicate this to the athletics department and the Little Apple. K-State is High Jump U."
Shankar was one of six Wildcats to earn All-American honors during the meet, but the only one to make the first team.
"I believe a majority of the athletes placed higher than they were ranked coming in which is indicative of competing well," said Rovelto. "For a number of them, this was their first experience at the national meet, and they will be better for it when they return."
Fellow senior high-jumper Kyle Alcine finished tied for 15th with a height of 2.10 meters, which was good enough to make him a Second Team All-American.
On the first day of the meet on Wednesday, sophomore Kade McCall set a school record with a throw of 67.71 meters which was good for 13th overall, earning him Second Team All-American honors.
"Kade really capped off a great season today with three throws better than his personal best and resetting the school record," stated assistant coach Greg Watson. "That is the type of performance you love to see at the national championships. I am really happy for him!"
Later that day, the men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Sean Wilson, Antonio Hanson, Tim Lambert Jr. and Kyle Gale finished 15th with a time of 3:04.33.
Joining Kade and the men’s 4x400 on the second team during Day 2 of the meet were seniors Kassidy Johnosn and Tommi Hintnaus and freshman Emil Uhlin.
Uhlin, a decathlete, finished 12th with point total of 7,546, earning him Second Team All-American status.
Uhlin started things off on Wednesday with time of 11.61 in the 100 which was good for 22nd, and then finished 17th in the long jump with a mark of 6.84 which was just short of a personal best. He also finished 15th in the shot put (13.18 meters) and 10th in the 400 (50.24).
Uhlin went into the second day of the event in 19th place.
On Day 2, the freshman from Sweden finished 19th in the 110-meter hurdles (15.29) and 10th in the discus with a throw of 40.96 meters.
Uhlin got a top-10 finish in the pole vault, reaching a height of 4.81 meters to finish seventh overall. He then finished 14th in the javelin, the penultimate event, with a throw of 51.73 meters.
In the final event, Uhlin put up a second place finish in the 1,500-meter run, putting up a personal best time of 4:23.85.
"The things I look for are how the athlete competes and how they place relative to their ranking coming into the meet," Rovelto said. "Emil was the last qualifier coming in and he placed 12th. He competed well and didn't give in when he could have. The singular most impressive thing about Emil this year is how he competes. He did a great job at conference after a disastrous hurdle race and persevered here not feeling great physically the second day."
Hintnaus, a transfer from Arizona State, tied for 12th in the women’s pole vault, clearing a height of 4.20 meters for Second Team All-America honors.
"I thought Tommi did pretty well," assistant coach LaMar Garrett said. "She wasn't connecting with her take off, so she was having a little difficulty there, but I think she finished up pretty well. The one thing you always want is somebody who works really hard, and she did that. She made it fun from day one. When she was done, I thanked her for allowing me to be a part of her journey because it is a big thing to come here after being somewhere else, to put your trust and faith in somebody that you don't really know."
Last but not least, Johnson finished 14th in the 800, landing her Second Team All-America recognition.
"I thought Kassidy gave great effort," stated assistant coach Ryun Godfrey. "It was a very competitive heat and she tried to put herself into position at 400-meters and was pressing a little bit, but she was within her personal best. She has had a great season and a great career, so I couldn't be more proud of her."
Several other came close to an All-American finish, including freshman Velecia Williams who finished one place shy in the long jump, jumping a distance of 6.12 meters which was good for 17th place.
The K-State men finished tied for 30th as a team with 10 points while the women did not score.