Kansas State senior forward David N’Guessan celebrates while competing for the Netherlands national team during a FIBA Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey over the weekend.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State senior forward David N’Guessan shined on the international stage Sunday during the first game of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey.

N’Guessan — while playing for his home country of the Netherlands — had a near double-double, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 1-of-1 from behind the arc and 4-of-6 at the free throw line, and a team-high nine rebounds in the Orange Lions’ 91-89 overtime loss to Sweden.

