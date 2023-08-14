Kansas State senior forward David N’Guessan shined on the international stage Sunday during the first game of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey.
N’Guessan — while playing for his home country of the Netherlands — had a near double-double, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 1-of-1 from behind the arc and 4-of-6 at the free throw line, and a team-high nine rebounds in the Orange Lions’ 91-89 overtime loss to Sweden.
He also led the team in blocks with three.
The Dutch led 89-87 with 1:31 in overtime when the Swedes nailed a three with over a minute left to take the lead for good. N’Guessan blocked a shot with 34 seconds to play, but the Orange Lions couldn’t get back in front.
The teams with the top-2 records in each group will advance to the semifinals of the tournament on Friday. If they move on, the Netherlands will get to play either Turkey, Iceland, Bulgaria or Ukraine.
The finals are set for Sunday.
Currently, the Netherlands are ranked 45th in the FIBA World Rankings after making just their second trip to the FIBA EuroBasket Tournament in the last 30 seasons in February.
The tournament is one of five Pre-Olympic qualifying tournaments around the world, including ones in Estonia, Poland, Syria, Nigeria and Argentina.
The winners of the five pre-qualifying tournaments will join 19 nations from the 2023 FIBA World Cup (including Team USA) to create a field of 24 nations for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament scheduled for June and July of 2024. 40 countries will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
N’Guessan is coming off a strong first season at K-State, leading the team in field goal percentage (70.6) while averaging 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and half a block in 19.5 minutes played per game as a junior.
The Virginia Tech transfer started 11 of the first 12 games of the 2022-23 season before missing the first six Big 12 games due to injury. He returned to play in 17 of the last 18 games, including all four in the NCAA Tournament.
N’Guessan had seven starts and seven double-digit scoring games in that final stretch, including two of the latter in the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by an 11-point effort in the Wildcats’ win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
The Netherlands played Belgium Monday morning local time, although the results of that game were not available when this paper went to print. It will play Croatia on Wednesday to round out group play.