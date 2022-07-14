Former K-State star Janee’ Kassanavoid competes in the hammer throw at the 2018 NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Kassanavoid will compete at World Athletics Championship starting Friday afternoon in Oregon.
Former Kansas State track standout Janne' Kassanavoid will compete on the international stage this weekend in the women's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Kassanavoid will throw 10th in Group A in the qualification round Friday at 2:05 p.m. The top-12 individuals, or any athlete who hits an automatic qualifying mark of 73.5 meters (241 feet, 1 inch), will advance to the final which is set for Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
The Lawson, Missouri native is currently ranked fifth in the world in the event after recording a personal-best toss of 78 meters (255 feet, 11 inches) at the U.S. Track and Field Throws Fest on May 21.
Kassanavoid has thrown better than 73 meters in five of six outdoor meets this spring, including better than 75 meters in each of the last four.
She qualified for the World Championships after finishing second at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a throw of 76.04 meters (249 feet, 6 inches).
Kassanavoid competed for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2018 where she won two Big 12 titles (2017, 2018) in the hammer while earning All-American honors in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was a first team All-American in 2017 and she set the school record in the event with a throw of 68.21 meters (223 feet, 9 inches).