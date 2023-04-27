Felix Anudike-Uzomah is staying home.
The former Kansas State defensive end saw his dreams come true Thursday night when the Kansas City native was picked with 31st and final pick of the first round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is the first Wildcat selected in the first round since quarterback Josh Freeman was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. He is one of six K-State players selected in the first round in school history.
Anudike-Uzomah played 32 games with 27 starts over three seasons in Manhattan. He finished his career tied for sixth in school history in career sacks (20.5) and is tied for fourth in career forced fumbles (8).
He ranked fourth nationally and was No. 1 in Big 12 among active players in forced fumbles per game (.25) and was sixth nationally and first in the Big 12 in sacks per game (.64).
Anudike-Uzomah was named a second team All-American by four different outlets last season after ending the season with 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He helped lead the Wildcats to their first Big 12 title in a decade and their first appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by the Big 12 coaches and the Associated Press last season and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year by league coaches.
He was also Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of Year for the 2021 season.
Anudike-Uzomah came to K-State as a skinny three-star prospect out of Lee Summit High School in the Kansas City, Missouri suburb of Lee Summit. The Wildcats were the only Power 5 team to offer a him a scholarship, despite receiving interest from the likes of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa State.
During the 2020 season, he was one of nine freshman to see the field and ended the season with three tackles and sack.
His breakout came in 2021 where he earned third team All-America honors for Phil Steele while also being named first team All-Big 12 by both league coaches and the Associated Press.
He tied the national lead in forced fumbles per game and ranked 11th nationally and second in the Big 12 in sacks per game. He had 11 sacks in the season which tied for fifth in school history overall. His six forced fumbles that season tied the school record.
He had an all-time performance versus TCU that season, finishing that game with six sacks before two were taken away by the NCAA because they resulted in fumbles that were recovered on K-State's side of the original line of scrimmage. If those six sacks would've stood, it would've tied the FBS single-game record.
Anudike-Uzomah is one of six K-State players picked by the Chiefs in the NFL Draft (Randy Ross, Gary Spani, Kevin Lockett, Monty Beisel and Braden Wilson).
“I got drafted by literally my favorite team growing up," Anudike-Uzomah said. "(It's) definitely a dream come true.”
K-State is expected to see a couple more players picked up before the Draft ends on Saturday, including cornerback Julius Brents and running back Deuce Vaughn.
