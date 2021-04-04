Kansas State sophomore center Ayoka Lee was named an honorable mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team last week.
Lee, a sophomore, averaged 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds in 29 games. She also averaged two blocks, which made her the first Wildcat to register 450 points, 200 rebounds and 45 blocks in a single season.
Lee also is the Wildcats’ first All-America honoree during the Jeff Mittie era, which dates back to 2014. She was the only player in Division I to shoot 60% from the field (she shot 62.1%) and 80% from the free throw line (she shot 81.2%). Both marked career highs.
Lee, along with 11 other Wildcats, are expected to return next season, when they hope to improve on their 9-18 record in 2020-21.