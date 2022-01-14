Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie watches from the sideline in a game against Baylor on Jan. 2 at Bramlage Coliseum. Mittie announced that sophomore forward Heavenly Greer will redshirt for the rest of the 2021-22 season after the NCAA denied her transfer waiver.
Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie confirmed to The Mercury that sophomore forward Heavenly Greer’s appeal for a transfer waiver was denied by the NCAA.
Greer came to K-State from Oklahoma, where she played in 10 games as a freshman, averaging 2.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and .2 blocks in 78 minutes of action.
The sophomore will redshirt this season and will be fully eligible for the 2022-23 season.
Mittie criticized both Oklahoma and the NCAA saying the decision was “wrong for the student athlete.” Mittie also said that the Sooners only partially supported the transfer waiver.
“I’m disappointed for Heavenly,” Mittie said. “Why the NCAA does what they do sometimes, I don’t have any idea.
“(The NCAA) talks a great game about mental health and they talk about these important things. Well, it’s a pretty important thing for a college basketball player to be either eligible or not eligible.
“I’ve seen waivers granted all over the country, and I don’t know the circumstances behind why those waivers were granted or why other kids didn’t get denied, but boy, with what everybody has been through the past couple of years, I’m surprised when a kid who just got put on the honor roll for her academic work and is getting the assistance that she deserves isn’t given the benefit of the doubt.”
K-State a 4-seed in recent NCAA Tournament projection
The Kansas State women are a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament in the most recent ESPN bracketology projection by Charlie Creme released on Friday.
The Wildcats are projected to host the first two rounds of the tournament and face 13-seed Toledo in the opening round with the possibility of facing either five-seed Colorado and 12-seed Liberty after that.
In this scenario, K-State is in the Wichita region and will have only to travel two hours south if they advance on to the Sweet 16 or Elite 8.
Other Big 12 teams projected to make the tournament include: Iowa State (two-seed), Baylor (five-seed), Texas (six-seed), Oklahoma (six-seed) and Kansas (nine-seed).