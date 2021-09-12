Kansas State volleyball finished out a undefeated weekend and walked away with their home invitational title Saturday afternoon after taking down Fresno State in five-sets (23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8).
“What I love about these guys is when their backs are against the wall, they are at their best,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “It’s really a great quality. If we can just figure out how to do that a little bit sooner, I think they can be pretty special."
K-State (6-2) has won five-straight matches dating back to their back-to-back losses to ranked Nebraska and Pepperdine squads.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter was named tournament MVP after posting a double-double versus Fresno State with a career-high 20 digs to go with 16 kills.
Haley Warner led the Wildcats with 18 kills while sophomore outside hitter Jayden Nembhard recorded a season-high 14 kills off the bench.
Junior middle blocker Kadye Fernholz was also named to the all-tournament team after carding eight kills and four blocks with two aces. Overall, Fernholz hit .321 on the weekend with a team-high 15 blocks over the three-match tournament.
On Friday, the Wildcats battled through another five set-match, beating Loyola-Chicago (25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 8-15).
Carter and junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi had double-doubles in the game to go along with a career-high 18 kills for junior outside hitter Holly Bonde.
"I like the way Bonde is playing a lot," Fritz said. "I'm excited about her improvement and her maturity and her swing production. She's really doing a nice job with her swings and attacking with range. I'm just really excited about that for her."
The win snapped a five-match winning streak for the Ramblers which included two straight-set sweeps in the Wildcat Invitational.
The Wildcats will head back on the road on Tuesday to face former-Big 12 foe Missouri at 4 p.m.