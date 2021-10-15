In this file photo, Kansas State forward Kyler Goins (11) attempts to block a ball in a match against Texas on Sept. 24. The Wildcats lost 2-0 to Oklahoma State on Thursday and will play at Oklahoma on Sunday.
The Kansas State women’s soccer team dropped the first of a three-game road trip Thursday, falling 2-0 to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
The loss snaps a three-game unbeaten streak, which included a win over in-state rivals Kansas and two draws versus top-25 squads West Virginia and Baylor.
“At this level and in this conference, the margin for errors is so, so tight,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “There’s no room for error. And we experienced that a little bit today. I think the counter attack was better for us in the second half. We made some adjustments and had a player higher up the field, but (it) wasn’t enough to generate a goal.”
The Wildcats (6-7-2, 1-3-2 Big 12) held the Cowgirls at bay throughout the first half. Defender Aliyah El-Naggar kept a goal off the board in the 44th minute.
K-State’s scoreless streak ended in the 75th minute on a cross from Oklahoma State that K-State did not clear.
Cowgirl Ally Jackson capitalized, knocking the ball into the net from seven yards out.
Oklahoma State (6-6-2, 2-2-1) added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute on a shot from Olyvia Dowell that bounced off the crossbar and into the net.
The two second-half goals were the first allowed by the Wildcats in Big 12 play this season. It had been more than a month since K-State had allowed a second-half goal.
“I think we realize that there is parity in the conference this season and the margins are so slim,” Dibbini said. “We just need to quickly put this behind us and now prepare for our next match. We’ve been there before, we’ve done it before. It’s just a matter of preparing our bodies and preparing our minds for a tough, physical match on Sunday.”
The Wildcats will remain in Oklahoma and travel to Norman to face the Sooners at 1 p.m. Sunday.