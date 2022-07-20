Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang and his staff made their first splash in the recruiting scene Wednesday afternoon when four-star 2023 point guard Darrian (Dai Dai) Ames announced his pledge.
Ames ranks as the 69th best prospect in the country in the class of 2023 according 247Sports. He is the No. 1 player in Illinois and the 10th best point guard in the country.
He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a junior for Kenwood Academy in Chicago, helping lead the Broncos to a 25-9 overall record.
"Growing up, It was always my dream to play Division I basketball," Ames said in a video announcing his commitment that he posted on his Instagram Wednesday afternoon. "Me and my family always used to watch college basketball and I always saw myself playing on that stage. My parents always tried to make sure my dreams came true. They never talked about the NBA or going pro, but they that dream of me going to college to come true. I chose the school I'm going to because the coaching staff was honest with me and was trustworthy and I believe they're going to get me ready for the next level."
Ames stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds. He chose K-State over scholarship offers from Illinois, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
K-State's last four-star recruit was Nijel Pack in 2020.