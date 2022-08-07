Class of 2023 shooting guard RJ Jones stands with his parents after being recognized for scoring 1,000 points in his high school career during a game last season. Jones, a four-star recruit, committed to Kansas State Sunday afternoon on a Instagram live stream.
Another highly-touted basketball player in the class of 2023 chose Kansas State and coach Jerome Tang and staff Sunday afternoon.
Robert (RJ) Jones, a four-star 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard originally from Texas, is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, where he currently attends prep school.
He is 10th best shooting guard in the country according to 247Sports and the 64th best overall player.
Jones picked the Wildcats over offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Colorado and Illinois.
Jones joins Darrien "Dai Dai" Ames, another four-star and the top player in Illinois, in what's already shaping up to be a enormous first full class for Tang and staff.
Ames and Jones mark the first time since 2009 that K-State will have multiple four or five-star recruits in one class (Rodney McGruder, Nick Russell and Wally Judge). They rank as the sixth and seventh highest-rated recruits in school history since 2000.
Currently, K-State's 2023 class sits at seventh in the country and second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State.