Class of 2023 shooting guard RJ Jones stands with his parents after being recognized for scoring 1,000 points in his high school career during a game last season. Jones, a four-star recruit, committed to Kansas State Sunday afternoon on a Instagram live stream. 

 Courtesy photo

Another highly-touted basketball player in the class of 2023 chose Kansas State and coach Jerome Tang and staff Sunday afternoon. 

Robert (RJ) Jones, a four-star 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard originally from Texas, is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, where he currently attends prep school. 

