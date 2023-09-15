No. 15 Kansas State’s defensive line has a chance to feast on Saturday thanks to a Missouri offensive front that has struggled mightily through the first two games of the season.
The Tigers have given up five sacks so far this season, four of which came last Saturday versus Middle Tennessee State.
They’ve also struggled with penalties, racking up seven miscues so far this season.
“Our team has to focus on what we can improve on this week,” Tigers’ head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And there’s plenty of things from the tape that we want to focus on improving.”
The Tigers’ struggles at the line of scrimmage are music to the ears of Chris Klieman and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman whose front seven has been one of the highlights of the season through the first two weeks.
K-State has been absolutely relentless in its pass rush, racking up 41 pressures over the last two games according to Pro Football Focus, and recording 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Wildcats are fifth in the country in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks.
“We’ve all just been playing fast,” senior defensive end Khalid Duke said. “Everybody gets to the ball. Klanderman really hones in on everybody running to the ball. Run fits are very important to us. Everybody understands the scheme and understands what we’re trying to get done throughout the game.”
Duke, who has been as advertised so far this season as the replacement for first-round draft pick and current Kansas City Chief Felix Anudike-Uzomah, is tied for fifth in the country in sacks with three so far while junior Nate Matlack is tied for 21st with two sacks.
“(Duke) is just hard to block one-on-one,” Klieman said. “He’s just very aggressive, very tenacious (and) rushing the passer, he’s got a lot of different moves. He’s not just a speed rusher, he’s a power rusher. He can be a finesse guy, and he’s a guy that just refuses to stay blocked, and he does a great job with extension and getting off blocks.”
Senior defensive end Brendan Mott doesn’t have a sack yet this season, but he did pressure Troy quarterback Gunner Watson into throwing an interception to Will Lee last week, and has had several more near misses.
And that’s without mentioning the 6-foot-3, 340-pound elephant in the room in senior nose tackle Uso Seumalo who has proven to be the immovable object so far this season in the middle of the Wildcat defensive line.
“I feel like up-front right now has been the biggest difference,” senior middle linebacker Daniel Green said. “We’ve dominated with our nose tackles and our (defensive) ends. When you get after the line of scrimmage, it makes everything else easier for everybody else. It starts with them.”
That, combined with the Wildcats’ stellar linebacking corps led by seniors Austin Moore and Green, has led to K-State having the top rush defense in the country after two games, allowing just 38 total yards on 1.41 yards per rush.
That will be tested by the senior rushing tandem of Missouri’s Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat on Saturday, but through two games versus opponents vastly inferior to K-State, the two backs have accumulated 305 net yard on 63 carries, or 4.8 yards per carry.
For reference, Troy running back Kimani Vidal, who has the second-most rushing yards in the country as an individual so far this season, came into last Saturday’s game with 248 yards of his own and was held to just 84 yards, 46 of which came on one long run.
“I think we’ve done a good job,” Moore said. “But Coach Klieman has definitely challenged us to step up even more. I think we had a good week of practice, but we need to continue to be better this week if we want to continue to elevate and accomplish the goals that we want to.”