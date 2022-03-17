Kansas State was able to put a string of hits together in the bottom of the second inning to score four runs and a double with two outs scored another run for five runs. That set the tone offensively for K-State to score 10 runs.
Starting pitcher Blake Adams allowed just one run in 6.1 innings to coincide with the offense to propel K-State to a 10-2 win over Morehead State at Tointon Family Stadium Friday.
It is the sixth straight win for the Wildcats (9-7) as they took the first game of a weekend three game home series.
“Our goal is to get better as a team every game,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “Our opportunities are getting fewer and fewer to get better before Big 12 play. I thought we (got better this game). That was a good, sound win.”
K-State had five straight hits in the bottom of the second, four of which brought home runners on base, to get its first four runs of the game.
“String up hits to put some pressure on their defense and their pitcher,” Hughes said. “It kind of loosens everybody up for the second time around. That is exactly what we did. When you can score early, it is critical because your pitcher column becomes easier (and) there is less stress on your defense. It showed true today through every facet of our game that getting on the board early set the tone.”
Adams allowed just five hits and he recorded seven strikeouts in 93 pitches.
“Everything begins and ends with good starting pitching,” Hughes said. “And we got that from Blake (Adams) once again – he has been the model of consistency.”
Dominic Johnson got on base his first four at-bats for extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Johnson scored two runs and had two RBIs.
“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and drive it somewhere every single time I was up (to bat),” Johnson said. “Everybody was hitting the ball well today. We started the game off right, and we all took off from there.”
Johnson said it is amazing to be able to score 10 runs.
“I could not ask for anything more,” Johnson said. “It takes a lot of stress off our pitchers and allows them to go up to (the mound) and throw what they think they have.”
Morehead State (7-10) was held scoreless by Adams until the sixth inning. With two outs, a triple from Morehead State scored the runner on base to stop the shutout.
K-State's bats continued through the remainder of the game. The Wildcats scored in the bottom half of the sixth inning with an RBI single from Johnson. The Wildcats also got a second run in the sixth inning from a fielder’s choice.
To get to 10 runs, Nick Goodwin smacked a triple to right-center field to drive in two runs.
“In one area I have not been too pleased with our team is when we jump out to leads, we seem to get comfortable and stop building (the lead),” Hughes said. “So, that was good to see that (this game). We jumped out to our lead, and we kept building throughout the game.”
Things are clicking well for the Wildcats with six straight wins heading into the final two games of this weekend series Saturday and Sunday.
“We are hitting,” Johnson said. “We are pitching well. We are throwing strikes. We are hitting strikes. We just got to keep our head down and stay to the grind.”