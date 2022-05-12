Earlier this week, Kansas State assistant athletics director for development and Manhattan native Matt Giller was named as Creighton’s next associate athletic director/assistant vice president for athletic development.
“I’m excited to welcome Matt and his family to Creighton and the Omaha community. Matt has an excellent track record having been successful in many roles at Kansas State,” Creighton AD Marcus Blossom said in a release. “He’s a mission-driven fundraiser that can connect, engage and communicate the university and athletic department’s shared goals to enhance support of the student-athlete experience.”
After graduating from Manhattan High in 2008, Giller was a four-year baseball letterwinner for the Wildcat from 2009-12.
Giller started as a graduate assistant for K-State in the summer of 2012 before advancing up the development ladder before landing his current position in Oct. of 2020.
Giller has been part of a fundraising team that recorded the second-best year in school history in 2019, raising $44.4 million.
He assisted in the launching of the $105 million Building Champions capital initiative, KSU’s largest in school history.
Giller has also been active in fundraising for the Vanier Family Football Complex & Phase 3B (2015-16), Bill Snyder Family Stadium Capstone Campaign (2017) and Baseball & Soccer Facility Campaign (2019).
He also oversees two of K-State’s largest out-of-state alumni cities, Dallas and Denver.
“My family and I are truly grateful to be joining the Bluejay family,” Giller said. “We are excited to get to Omaha and meet the student-athletes, coaches, staff and great supporters and help them build upon the success that Creighton has attained. I am so appreciative of the relationships and friendships I have built during my time at Kansas State. Those are lifelong relationships and I’m eager for the opportunities to build new ones here in Omaha.”
Giller also helped relaunch K-State Athletics’ Varsity K Club in May 2015 after 42 years and has been responsible for the communication, marketing and strategy for engaging with former student-athletes.