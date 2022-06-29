The National College Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that former Kansas State men’s basketball player and coach Lon Kruger will be a part of its 2022 class of inductees.
Kruger played for the Wildcats and then-head coach Jack Hartman from 1971 to 1974, during which he scored 1,063 career points and earned Big Eight Player of the Year twice. K-State won 61 games, won two regular-season conference titles and made two NCAA Tournament appearances with Kruger on the court.
After pursuing professional careers in basketball, baseball and football with varying levels of success, Kruger took a job as a Wildcats assistant coach under Hartman from 1978 to 1982. He took his first head coaching job at Texas-Pan American following the 1981-82 season.
Hartman retired in 1986 and Kruger succeeded him as K-State’s head coach. He won 81 games during his time in Manhattan, and became the first coach to lead the school to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1988, his team — led by All-American and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Mitch Richmond — made a run to the Elite Eight.
He moved on to coach at Florida from 1990 to 1996, Illinois from 1996 to 2000, the Atlanta Hawks from 2000 to 2003, the New York Knicks from 2003 to 2004 as an assistant, UNLV from 2004 to 2011 and Oklahoma from 2011 to 2021.
He retired from coaching following the 2020-21 season, having won 674 games at the college level. He made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours. He is the first Division I head coach to lead five different teams to the NCAA Tournament, and won four conference coach of the year awards in three different leagues.
Kruger is the fifth former Wildcats player or coach to earn a spot in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Head coaches Jack Gardner and Tex Winter entered in 2006 and 2010 respectively, while players Rolando Blackman and Bob Boozer garnered their awards in 2015 and 2016.
Coaches Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington and John Beilein of Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan will join Kruger in the 2022 class, as will players Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and, posthumously, Jimmy Walker of Providence.
The College Basketball Experience in Kansas City will host the induction ceremony on Nov. 20 in conjunction with the championship rounds of the 22nd annual Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center.
Former K-State head coach Bob Huggins entered the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on April 2.