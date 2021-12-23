Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) watches the coin toss prior to the game against Oklahoma on Oct. 2. Head coach Chris Klieman indicated that “in all likelihood” Thompson will play in the Texas Bowl versus LSU on Jan. 4.
In Tuesday’s pre-bowl press conference, Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman expressed cautious optimism about senior quarterback Skylar Thompson returning from injury to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. LSU on Jan. 4.
“He’s trending in the right direction,” Klieman said. “He’s practiced. We hope he doesn’t have any setbacks, and if he doesn’t, then in all likelihood he’ll play. We’re excited about that. We still have a couple weeks away, so I don’t want to (say anything), in case we have a setback or anything, but right now he’s trending in the right direction.”
Thompson suffered an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter during K-State’s home 20-10 loss to Baylor on Nov. 20 and missed the final game of the regular season, a 22-17 road loss at Texas.
The Wildcats struggled in the passing game in Thompson’s absence as sophomore back-up Will Howard went 9-for-13 with just 65 yards and no touchdowns versus the Longhorns.
The senior quarterbacks’ fellow teammates are also hopeful for his return, especially since it will allow them a chance to give him a proper send-off.
“Sending (Thompson) out with a big-time win would be huge just for his legacy and everything that he’s done for the K-State Nation and us as a family here at K-State in the locker room and in this building,” sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn said. “He’s been somebody that’s been like a rock for us. To send him out like that would be big time.”
Thompson will also have a chance to eclipse 2,000 passing yards for just the second time in his career. He comes into the bowl game 1,854 yards on 68.8 percent passing with nine touchdowns and just four interceptions through nine games played this season.