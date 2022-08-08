Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman laughs during his press conference Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman, entering his fourth season at the helm of the Wildcats, said junior edge rusher Khalid Duke will be 100% healthy and ready to play in the season-opener versus South Dakota on Sept. 3.
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman laughs during his press conference Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman, entering his fourth season at the helm of the Wildcats, said junior edge rusher Khalid Duke will be 100% healthy and ready to play in the season-opener versus South Dakota on Sept. 3.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Kansas State’s football team held practice Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Chris Klieman did not equivocate on Monday when asked about the health of one of Kansas State’s best defensive players from two seasons ago.
Junior edge rusher Khalid Duke will be back and 100% healthy come the Wildcats’ Sept. 3 season opener versus South Dakota after playing in just three games last season due to a torn ACL and an injured hamstring suffered versus Nevada before the start of Big 12 play.
“Yes, we’re confident he’s going to be set and ready to go for the first game,” Klieman said. “We are being very smart with him coming off the injury that he had. He had the miss some time for some other things but he is on target to be ready to go on Sept.3.”
Duke ended the 2020 season with 26 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack, including nine tackles in K-State’s road win over a top 5 Oklahoma team. Last year, he had six total tackles and two sacks in the three games he played in before his injury.
Until the season opener, Wildcat coaches are being cautious. With the emergence of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and nickelback Reggie Stubblefield last season, the loss of Duke was wallpapered over fairly well.
However, it still put K-State’s defense in some inflexible positions and potentially stunted the growth of the Wildcats’ 3-3-5 defense that it trotted out for the first time last year.
The coaches want to keep him and the rest of what amounts to a very talented defensive line upright throughout the season. To do so, coaches are easing Duke and Anudike-Uzomah (who’s coming back from offseason surgery) back into the swing of things with the hopes of preserving their health for as long as possible.
“There’s nothing that (Duke’s) been held back from, but he he’s just missed an awful lot of time,” Klieman said. “And so for us, some of the time that he missed, we’re getting back now in August and making sure that he’s in tremendous shape physically and making sure that his knee is back. We want to make sure that we have Khalid back for the long haul, not just for the month of September.”
In addition to Duke and Anudike-Uzomah, sophomore defensive end Nate Matlack returns after a strong, breakout season along with a trio of senior defensive tackles including Eli Huggins, Jaelyn Pickle and Robert Hentz II.
“That keeps us fresh up front,” Klieman said. “In crucial situations late in the game and two minute (drills) it gives us an opportunity, potentially, on third down to get them all in the game together. You throw those three in there, whether it’s in a in a four down set with somebody like (Hentz) or Pickle or (Huggins) to create some good four-man rushes, or (we can) have all three in there and bring in another linebacker or just let those three guys go and cover. We’re excited about not only having those guys healthy now, but sustaining that health and making sure that they can last throughout the whole season, and part of that is our job of making sure that we have enough rotation so that we’re not spreading those guys thin.”