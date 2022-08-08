Chris Klieman did not equivocate on Monday when asked about the health of one of Kansas State’s best defensive players from two seasons ago.

Junior edge rusher Khalid Duke will be back and 100% healthy come the Wildcats’ Sept. 3 season opener versus South Dakota after playing in just three games last season due to a torn ACL and an injured hamstring suffered versus Nevada before the start of Big 12 play.

