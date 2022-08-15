One of the most successful quarterbacks in Kansas State history has been hard at work since he was promoted as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats back in January.
Collin Klein has been cultivating relationships on the field and off while slowly building his own playbook while adding to his bag of tricks.
“Sometimes, you get a little creative and the staff kind of brings you back down a little bit,” Klein said with a smile during a press conference on Monday. “You know, like, ‘Hey, let’s be realistic.’ But again, it’s a credit to our guys in our staff. I mean, we’re pressing forward and trying to expand and do a lot of things and put pressure on people within what we do, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
But while scheming up a future trick plays may excite fans, the real progress is being made in the meeting rooms and in other off -the-field team activities.
“I have so much respect for (Klein) not only as a coach, but as a person,” senior quarterback and Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez said. “You know, I’ve said this before, but each meeting, he still wants to make us better people. So we focus on that and then, obviously, the X’s and O’s piece. I’m really excited about some of the stuff we have cooking for this season. I think he’s really creative and he’s making sure that we utilize all our weapons.”
Just 10 years removed from leading K-State to its last conference title, Klein said calling plays for the Wildcats this fall is as close as he can get to strapping on some shoulder pads and putting on that old No. 7 jersey that led K-State to a Big 12 championship and a No. 1 ranking back in 2012.
“It’s it’s an honor,” Klein said. “It’s playing quarterback without playing a little bit, so that part’s been a lot of fun. It’s just trying to make sure that I’m doing everything I possibly can for the rest of our staff offensively, and for our guys, just to give them the best chance to be successful.
“You know, whatever it takes to not let them down in that way and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to put us in the best position. That’s the most important thing. We’ll have fun being excellent along the way.”