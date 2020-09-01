Kansas State football’s first two games will kick off in the daytime.
K-State’s opener against Arkansas State on Sept. 12 will start at 2:30 p.m. and air on FS1. After an open date, K-State travels to Norman, Okla., to begin Big 12 play versus preseason favorite Oklahoma. The Wildcats/Sooners matchup will begin at 11 a.m. Fox will handle the broadcast duties.
The Big 12 Conference, in conjunction with its television partners, on Tuesday announced game times and television designations for the first week of action as well as select contests later in the season.
Though fans will be permitted for the opener against the Red Wolves, Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be limited to 25% capacity. Spectators also will be required to wear face coverings, and no tailgating or re-entry is allowed.
Beginning with K-State’s home game against Texas Tech on Oct. 3, kickoff times and television selections will be announced on a 12- or six-day basis for the remainder of the season.