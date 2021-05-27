Kansas State's football team will have two early kickoffs in its first three games this fall. In a combined release from the Big 12 Conference's television partners Thursday, it announced K-State's opener, set for Sept. 4 against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, will begin at 11 a.m. The game will air nationally on FS1.
The Wildcats' home opener Sept. 11, when it welcomes Southern Illinois to Manhattan, will start at 6 p.m. and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. K-State will remain at home the following week, hosting Nevada at 1:05 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. That game also will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Additionally, the Wildcats' schedule underwent one alteration: The regular-season finale at Texas, slated for Nov. 27, has moved up a day. K-State and Texas now will play Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. The contest will kick off at 11 a.m., with Fox handling the broadcast duties.
The game times and television designations for the Wildcats' eight other league contests will be selected on either a 12- or six-day basis throughout the fall.
2021 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Sept. 4: vs. Stanford (in Arlington, Texas); 11 a.m., FS1
- Sept. 11: vs. Southern Illinois (Manhattan); 6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Sept. 18: vs. Nevada (Manhattan); 1:05 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Sept. 25: at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)
- Oct. 2: vs. Oklahoma (Manhattan)
- Oct. 16: vs. Iowa State (Manhattan)
- Oct. 23: at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)
- Oct. 30: vs. TCU (Manhattan)
- Nov. 6: at Kansas (Lawrence)
- Nov. 13: vs. West Virginia (Manhattan)
- Nov. 20: vs. Baylor (Manhattan)
- Nov. 26: at Texas (Austin, Texas); 11 a.m., Fox