Kansas State and Oklahoma State will tee it up in the afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.
The game will begin at 3 p.m. and air on Fox. The Big 12 and its television partners finalized Saturday’s schedule after last weekend’s slate of games concluded. It will be the fourth time in seven games for the Wildcats this season that they will play in a contest broadcast by Fox.
K-State and Oklahoma State both enter Saturday’s game with just one conference loss; the Wildcats are 4-1 and coming off a defeat at West Virginia, while the Cowboys fell in overtime to Texas last weekend.
The series has been back and forth the past eight years, with both K-State and Oklahoma State winning four games apiece. The Cowboys won 26-13 last year in Stillwater, Okla., but K-State captured the last meeting in Manhattan, rolling to a 31-12 victory in 2018.
Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 40-26.
Big 12 TV selections for Nov. 7
- West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
- Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
- Oklahoma State at K-State, 3 p.m., FOX
- Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1