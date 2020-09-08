Kansas State football’s 2020 season-opening game time is moving up. K-State’s contest against Arkansas State on Saturday initially was slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on FS1. But K-State received word Tuesday night that the game will now begin at 11 a.m., with Fox carrying the broadcast.
The K-State/Arkansas State game is taking the time and TV slot originally occupied by the Baylor/Louisiana Tech contest, which was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak at Louisiana Tech. A makeup date has not been announced.
Despite the change in kickoff time, guidelines for fan attendance remain in place. Capacity at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be limited to 25%. In addition, fans are required to wear face coverings and no tailgating or re-entry into the stadium will be permitted. Alcohol (beer and wine) will be available for purchase for the first time ever in the general seating sections of the stadium at multiple locations on the concourse and concession stands.
While Saturday is the Wildcats’ 2020 opener, the Red Wolves are preparing for Game 2. Arkansas State started the season at Memphis last week, losing 37-24.