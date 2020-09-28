Kansas State will have its second consecutive afternoon kick when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Oct. 10.
The Big 12 Conference, in conjunction with Fox Sports, announced Monday that the K-State/TCU game will start at 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Fox will handle the national television broadcast.
The home team has won the last two meetings between the two. The Wildcats pulled out a 24-17 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last year, as quarterback Skylar Thompson scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 2:45 remaining. The Horned Frogs came out on top of a defensive slugfest, 14-13, in windy conditions in Fort Worth in 2018.
K-State is 2-4 all-time in Fort Worth, owning a 2-2 mark since TCU joined the Big 12 before the start of the 2012 season.
This week, K-State hosts Texas Tech in its conference home opener. The contest will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will air nationally on FS1.
Big 12 TV Selections for Oct. 10
- Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas), 11 a.m., FOX
- Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
- K-State at TCU, 3 p.m., FOX