In this file photo, Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (center) leaps over Baylor linebacker Abram Smith (right) during the first quarter of last season's game at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The two teams will play Nov. 20 in Manhattan.
Kansas State football’s 2021 home finale will kick off in the afternoon.
The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday in a joint release that K-State’s senior day game Nov. 20 versus Baylor will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. FS1 will handle the national television broadcast.
The Wildcats will try to turn around their recent run of bad luck against the Bears. Baylor has won three consecutive games in the series. Two of the Wildcats’ losses in the past three years have been by three points or less: 37-34 in 2018 and 32-31 last season.
The overall series is knotted at 9-all, though the Bears have dominated the past decade, winning seven of the 10 matchups.
Before this year’s game in Manhattan, both teams have contests to focus on this week.
Baylor, No. 12 in last week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, also will be at home, welcoming No. 4 Oklahoma to Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., with FOX handling TV coverage.
