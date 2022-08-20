Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, on March 5 in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.
Keyontae Johnson, a former star at Florida who hasn’t played since 2020 because of medical concerns, is headed to Kansas State.
The 6-foot-5 forward from Norfolk, Virginia, announced via social media Saturday afternoon that he would join first-year head coach Jerome Tang’s squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.
On Wednesday, he listed the Wildcats in his top four alongside Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky.
Johnson last took the court on Dec. 12, 2020, when Florida played Florida State. Johnson collapsed during that game because of a heart condition and never returned to the floor for the Gators aside from a ceremonial start against Kentucky on March 5.
He announced he had entered the transfer portal on May 1, and visited K-State in July. He graduated from Florida with a degree in education studies earlier this year.
Prior to his collapse, Johnson was a standout on the Gators squad. He averaged 14 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20, and earned the SEC Player of the Year award before the subsequent season.