Keyontae Johnson Basketball

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, on March 5 in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. 

 Associated Press

Keyontae Johnson, a former star at Florida who hasn’t played since 2020 because of medical concerns, is headed to Kansas State.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Norfolk, Virginia, announced via social media Saturday afternoon that he would join first-year head coach Jerome Tang’s squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Tags

Recommended for you