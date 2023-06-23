01182023-mer-spt-kstatembb-8
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ 83-82 Big 12 Conference overtime win against Kansas on Jan. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

One of the best stories in college basketball got a little bit better Thursday evening when former Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 50th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Johnson is the first Wildcat to be drafted since Wes Iwundu was picked by the Orlando Magic with the 33rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is the first K-State player drafted to the Thunder since the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

