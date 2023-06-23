Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ 83-82 Big 12 Conference overtime win against Kansas on Jan. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
One of the best stories in college basketball got a little bit better Thursday evening when former Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 50th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Johnson is the first Wildcat to be drafted since Wes Iwundu was picked by the Orlando Magic with the 33rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is the first K-State player drafted to the Thunder since the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.
He is the second Wildcat drafted to the franchise after Steve Honeycutt was selected by the Seattle Supersonics in 1969.
Johnson is K-State’s 51st draftee dating back to 1947.
“It’s just a tremendous relief,” said Johnson. “I just trusted the process and knew that I would playing in the NBA.”
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Virginia-native transferred to K-State from Florida after collapsing on the court in the middle of a game in 2020. After sitting out the entire 2021 season because of his health, Johnson made the move to Manhattan where he averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.
He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned both All-Big 12 first team and third team All-America honors.
Johnson worked out with the Thunder during the pre-Draft process and said that he really felt like he had a connection with the front office personal after leaving Oklahoma City.
“We just had a good conversation,” Johnson said. “I got to know them. Just being me, I felt comfortable talking to them. I felt like they feel comfortable with me. Our vibes connected and it’s history from there.”
Johnson joins an OKC roster that was the youngest in the NBA last season. The Thunder made the postseason and were a game away from making the playoffs.
“Everybody on the team will be hungry and wanting to get us a win,” Johnson said. “I feel like we’re going to push each other every day and it’s only gonna make us better as a team.”
Johnson is the 13th draft pick developed by Wildcat head coach Jerome Tang in his coaching career, joining former Baylor players Ekpe Udoh (2010), Perry Jones III (2012), Quincy Acy (2012), Quincy Miller (2012), Pierre Jackson (2013), Cory Jefferson (2014), Taurean Prince (2016), Davion Mitchell (2021), Jared Butler (20021), Jeremy Sochan (2022) and Kendall Brown (2022) as well as former Heritage Christian player Von Wafer (2005).
Johnson was one of four players from the Big 12 drafted, including Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson from Kansas and Baylor’s Keyonte George.
Wildcat point guard and All-American Markquis Nowell was not drafted Thursday, but did land a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors immediately following the draft, according to a report by The Athletic.
“We’ve been talking about it every week,” Johnson said of his former teammate.
“We called each other after every workout. I’m just blessed that he got an opportunity to live his dream. He’s gonna show teams what he’s capable of. I’m definitely proud of him for sure.”