Gene Keady

Former Purdue head coach and Kansas State alum Gene Keady during the first half of a game between Kansas State and Baylor in Manhattan on Nov. 5, 2015.

 Associated Press

Former Kansas State player Gene Keady is headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady, who coached at Purdue for 25 years, will be joined by NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, along with NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich, WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon, and college coaches Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon and Jim Valvano and members of the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

