Former Kansas State player Gene Keady is headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Keady, who coached at Purdue for 25 years, will be joined by NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, along with NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich, WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon, and college coaches Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon and Jim Valvano and members of the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.
A native of Larned, Keady transferred to K-State in 1956 after two years at Garden City Community College where he was a four-sport athlete and an All-America football player. He lettered in football, baseball and track and field during his two-year playing career (1956-58) at K-State.
He was selected in the 1958 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 19th round, but never played professionally. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and physical education before returning to earn his master’s degree in 1965.
He started his coaching career at Beloit High School in 1959 where he won 142 games in six seasons before moving to Hutchinson Community College in 1965.
At Hutch, Keady led the Blue Dragons to 187 victories, six Jayhawk Conference titles and a runner-up finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in 1973. He was named junior college coach of the year three times (1971, 1972, 1973).
In 1974, Keady took an assistant coaching job at Arkansas under Eddie Sutton, eventually helping the Razorbacks to 94 wins and an appearance in the Final Four in 1978.
In 1978, he took a job at Western Kentucky before being hired on at Purdue in 1980. He was a five-time national coach of the year and seven-time Big Ten coach of the year (a record). He won 512 games at Purdue, guiding the Boilermakers to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances (five Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights) and six Big Ten regular season titles.
He ended his basketball career as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors in 2005-06 and at St. John’s from 2010-15.Keady is the seventh individual associated with K-State to be elected into the Naismtih Memorial Hall of Fame, including coaches Jack Gardner (1984), Fred “Tex” Winter (2011), Cotton “Lowell” Fitzsimmons (2021) and Bob Huggins (2022) and All-American players Bob Boozer (2010) and Mitch Richmond (2014).