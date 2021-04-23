The Kansas State women's tennis team's season came to an end Thursday at the hands of its most bitter rival.
Squaring off in the first round of the Big 12 Championship, Kansas, the No. 9 seed, topped No. 8 seed K-State, 4-3, at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.
With the win, the Jayhawks (8-12) advanced to play top-seeded Texas (21-1) in Friday's quarterfinals.
The Sunflower Showdown rivals had split their two regular-season meetings, with both teams winning at home.
In the rubber match Thursday, the Jayhawks were slightly better.
And it was tight throughout: All but one of the six singles matches went three sets.
K-State took an early lead after winning the doubles point.
That point came via victories in both No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
At the No. 1 spot, K-State's Karine-Marion Job and Lilla Barzo defeated KU's Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-2. The Wildcats' No. 2 pairing of Ioana Gheorghita and Maria Linares won by the same scoreline over the Jayhawks' duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming.
“I’m really glad we won the doubles point,” Barzo said in a release.
Barzo also won her singles match, topping Tiffany Lagarde, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4, at the No. 5 spot.
"It’s hard to explain," Barzo said. "I think everyone was fighting so hard in their third sets. I am super happy I won my match. But at the same time, I am sad because we were hoping to win. We have to be thinking about the team, not individually."
Anna Turco gave the Wildcats their other win in singles play, as she rallied from a first-set loss to edge Deming 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Jayhawks rattled off three singles victories to set up a winner-take-all match between Job and Ngounoue at the No. 1 spot.
Job dropped the first set 6-7. Things looked bleak in Set 2, as she fell behind 5-1. But Job fought back and captured the next six games to win the set 7-5.
Job fell behind once again in the final set before she rallied to level it at 5-all.
However, a series of decisive volleys from Ngounoue — the No. 73 player in the country in the latest International Tennis Association rankings — in the final two games helped her put away Job to win the set and the match.
Thursday marked the fourth time K-State has faced KU in the conference tournament. The Jayhawks now are 3-1 in those meetings. The Wildcats now are 1-2 as the No. 8 seed, and are 3-3 in the 8-9 matchup.
K-State ends the 2021 season with an overall record of 7-12, finishing 2-7 in Big 12 play.
“I think we did well,” Barzo said. "It was not the result we wanted at the end. We put our hearts out on the court. Nobody complained. In the future, I know this will be better for us. I love K-State. I don’t regret anything.”