Kansas State jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter of Saturday's rivalry game with Kansas. The Wildcats held the lead for the remainder of the period. At the end of the first quarter, K-State was up 16-7. And it was a team effort with balanced scoring resulting in a 29-22 lead at halftime.
But the second half was a different story.
Kansas controlled the final two quarters, and pulled away to win the first matchup of this season’s Sunflower Showdown, 70-63.
“We were able to control the tempo in the first half,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “(Kansas) went to zone trap, and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities very well. (Kansas) made more plays on the glass in the second half. They were much more active on the glass in the second half. The first half we dominated the glass. They seemed to be the aggressor (on the glass) in the third quarter.”
Kansas State’s go-to scorers, forward Ayoka Lee and guard Christianna Carr, played like it Saturday. Carr had a game-high 24 points, while Lee finished with 14.
Lee, the team's star, excelled at the free throw line, nailing all 10 of her attempts. But she struggled from the field, going 2-for-10.
“(Kansas) did a good job of getting enough traffic around her,” Mittie said. “We were not very timely with our entries, so Lee had to make some tough catches and touch decisions (down low). We just need to be better with getting her the ball in a timely manner.”
Turnovers again were a problem for the Wildcats (5-6, 0-4 Big 12). In its previous game against West Virginia, they committed 29 turnovers. Saturday, they gave the ball away 18 times.
K-State extended its lead to 27-13 in the second quarter.
From that point on, the Jayhawks (6-5, 2-3) took over, cutting the deficit to 29-22. The hosts carried that momentum into the second half.
“We need to get more players playing well,” Mittie said. “We just don’t have many options right now other than (Christianna) and 'Yoke.' Everybody shot the ball today. We just need to be more aggressive there. We need to get some other players playing better that aren’t 'Yoke' and (Christianna).”
The Jayhawks took their first lead in the second half, 36-35, with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter, a period that featured multiple lead changes and ties.
It started with Lee getting to the free throw line and making both free throws to put K-State back on top 37-36. Then Kansas went ahead 39-37 after making three free throws. Carr tied up the game again with a layup. Rachel Ranke gave K-State the lead, 40-39, with a free throw. Kansas took back the lead, 41-40, with two free throws. A field goal for Kansas extended the lead 43-40. Carr made a field goal and a free throw to level the contest at 43.
But two free throws from Kansas gave the hosts a 45-43 edge, and they wouldn't trail again.
Mittie knows execution down the stretch in the fourth quarter has been lacking in the past two games, and to get back in the win column soon, that needs to change.
“We just aren’t making enough plays, and we've got to execute better,” Mittie said. “We got to get people playing better going forward.”
K-State had their hands full guarding forward Tina Stephens of Kansas. She led the Jayhawks with 22 points.
“Over the course of the game, Stephens definitely got more comfortable because we were late in rotation to her,” Mittie said. “We put more effort on (guard Holly) Kersgieter and making sure (guard Julie) Brosseau didn’t get away for a 3. I thought (Tina) played well and took advantage of that, definitely.”
K-State now has a quick turnaround, as it hosts Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. Monday.
It's a contest that originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 17, but was postponed because of coronavirus issues taking a toll on the Wildcats' roster.
“We got (only) one practice before Oklahoma State,” Mittie said. “We just need to try to continue what we know we can do well. My message to them after the game was, I told them I am proud of them for these two games being competitive.
"We are disappointed we have not been able to find a way to win, particularly because we have not played well in the last five minutes. I told (them), ‘Don’t drop your head. Come back and compete on Monday. Be ready to go. Be ready to go in practice tomorrow’. We've got to get some rest, make a few adjustments and be able to play in the short turnaround.”