Wyatt Hubert picked up another preseason accolade Tuesday.
Hubert, a rising fourth-year junior defensive end for Kansas State, was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. This is the second consecutive season Hubert earned a spot on the Nagurski watch list, and the 21st time a K-State player has been considered for the award, putting him alongside previous finalists Chris Canty (1995 and 1996), Jeff Kelly (1998 runner up) and Terence Newman (2002).
The Nagurski award, voted on and presented by the Football Writers Association of America, annually is given to the player deemed the best defender in college football.
This is the second time in as many weeks Hubert has been named to a preseason watch list for a national award; Hubert landed on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on July 13. Hubert also is a member of the preseason All-Big 12 team.
An All-Big 12 first-team selection by both the Associated Press and the league’s coaches last season, Hubert notched 33 tackles (12.5 for loss) and seven sacks in 2019. Hubert, a Topeka native, also received votes for the Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards.
Hubert will begin his junior season among the best defenders in the country statistically; He ranks 12th nationally among active players in career sacks per game (0.50) and 13th in career tackles for loss per game (0.91). His 11.5 sacks through two seasons are tied for the second most by a Wildcat prior to his junior campaign.