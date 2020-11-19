When Kansas State's offense takes the field for the first time Saturday against Iowa State, Courtney Messingham expects one of his top weapons will be back in the fold.
Tight end Briley Moore, who missed the team's last game Nov. 7 versus Oklahoma State with a back injury, is expected to return.
“I think Briley will play," Messingham, the Wildcats' second-year offensive coordinator, said Thursday. "I feel really good about how he’s practiced."
Moore's injury occurred in the second quarter of K-State's loss at West Virginia on Oct. 31. He sat out the second half of that game as well as the 20-18 home setback to the Cowboys earlier this month.
His return would be a welcome one for the Wildcats' offense. Moore is the team leader in a pair of receiving categories: receptions (19) and touchdown receptions (three). He has 271 receiving yards, which ranks second to running back Deuce Vaughn's 366.
Messingham said the Wildcats won't force the issue with Moore, though, only playing him "to the extent that he can" Saturday.
"We’ll see once we get going," Messingham said. "But I feel good about it.”
One player expected to see more reps against the Cyclones, regardless of how many (or few) snaps Moore receives, is Konner Fox.
A San Antonio native, Fox didn't appear in any games last season while redshirting. He's played in three games (Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State) this fall. And while the 6-foot-4, 253-pound Fox has yet to record any statistics in his college career, that didn't stop quarterback Will Howard. On the final, ill-fated offensive play against the Cowboys, Howard heaved the ball downfield toward Fox. He overthrew his teammate; Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling plucked it out of the air to seal the visitors' two-point win at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Messingham admitted Fox only was on the field because of Moore's injury, as well as one to fellow tight end Sammy Wheeler that occurred on his 58-yard reception in the final period versus the Cowboys. (It later was discovered Wheeler suffered a season-ending injury in the loss.)
Yet just because Fox was forced into action, Messingham said, shouldn't be framed as him not deserving the playing time.
"Really the last two weeks have been huge for Konner," Messingham said. "He’s really started to come into his own — and he needs to. He’s a big guy who can run, with great hands. I hope to get him a lot more playing time this week. Obviously not to take reps away from Briley (Moore), but just because he’s a guy who does have really good ball skills. We felt good about him as an athlete since the day he got here.”
With Wheeler sidelined for the remainder of the fall after fracturing his clavicle, Messingham expects Fox to fill the void.
"He’d be the guy who would take over that role that Sammy (had)," Messingham said, "as far as a longer, athletic guy who can run down the field fairly well.”