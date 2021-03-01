Kansas State senior Tejaswin Shankar won his third straight Big 12 Indoor Championship high jump title Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
Tied with Oklahoma’s Vernon Taylor entering his final jump, Shankar leapt over the bar at 2.21m/7-3.00 to capture the championship. He finished with 20 points, good enough to share High Point Award honors with Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo. No Wildcat had earned the award before.
“I was a little bit drained when I got to the high jump. ... I was able to make the most of the opportunity and get 2.21 on my third try, which was pretty unlikely,” Shankar said in a release. “But if you get the win, that is all that matters, and I think I was able to do that.”
Shankar’s jump earned him a place in the Kansas State history books. The last Wildcat to win three straight conference high jump titles was Erik Kynard (2011-13), who competed in the 2012 Olympics.
Cliff Rovelto, K-State’s director of track and field and cross country, called Shankar’s performance “special.”
“The guy (Shankar) tied with for high point scorer (Kiptoo) is the best collegiate distance runner I believe I have seen in my career,” Rovelto said. “He is special. TJ is as well in my view.”
Shankar also leaped 16.09m/52-9.50 in the triple jump, the best mark of his career and the third best in school history. He placed second in the competition.
Four other Wildcats earned podium finishes, too. Kassidy Johnson finished second in the 1,000 meters (2:46.81); Kyle Gale finished second in the 400 meters (46.21); and Chantoba Bright finished second in the women’s triple jump (13.60m/44-7.50).
Taylor Latimer finished third in women’s shot put with a personal-best distance of 16.44m/53-11.25, which helped the Kansas State women’s team finish third in the team competition.
The men’s team finished sixth.
“I thought both teams did a nice job of competing,” Rovelto said. “Our women scored more points than I had us going for into the meet. We only brought 18 men, so we were short a few bullets. The guys did a nice job. I thought the quality of the championship was as high as I’ve ever seen in 40-plus years of Big 12 and Big Eight competition for individual and team performances.”
2021 Big 12 Indoor Championship
Team Standings
Men:
1. Texas – 141 points
2. Texas Tech – 133 points
3. Oklahoma – 89 points
4. Oklahoma State – 75 points
5. TCU – 70 points
6. K-State – 66 points
7. Iowa State – 62 points
T8. Baylor – 51 points
T8 . Kansas – 51 points
Women:
1. Texas – 154.5 points
2. Oklahoma State – 103 points
3. K-State – 100.5 points
4. Texas Tech – 95.5 points
5. Baylor – 93 points
6. Kansas – 68.5 points
7. Oklahoma – 59 points
8. West Virginia – 34 points
9. Iowa State – 31 points
10. TCU – 2 points
High Point Awards
Men:
Tejaswin Shankar (K-State)
Wesley Kiptoo (Iowa State)
Women:
Kynnedy Flannel (Texas)
Ruth Usoro (Texas Tech)