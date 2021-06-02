During a year in which college athletics battled through the coronavirus pandemic, training staffs across the country had their hands full.
No staff in the Big 12 was better than Kansas State’s, however. Last week, its conference peers selected K-State’s sports medicine staff as the league’s best. It marks the third time K-State has won the Big 12 Sports Medicine Staff of the Year award, also earning it in 2004 and 2017.
Leading the effort for the Wildcats is Matt Thomason, K-State’s associate athletics director of student-athlete health, wellness and performance. He has worked for K-State since 2002.
Members of his staff include Mindy Hoffman (head football athletic trainer), Luke Sauber (Ice basketball training facility sports medicine coordinator) and a wealth of assistant athletic trainers: Conner Bennett (football), Shannon Burke (track and field), Blaine Burris (baseball), Zack Davis (track and field), Becca Fitzgerald (women’s soccer/women’s golf), Lizzy Kienstra (women’s basketball), Madison Robinson (rowing), Simeon Seiler (football), Emily Trausch (volleyball) and Megan Won (tennis/cheer). Others providing support for the training and medical staff in 2020-21 were sport dietician/nutritionist Scott Trausch and his assistant Katie LeMair, as well as sports psychologist Dr. Anne Weese.
“The past 15 months have been challenging for everyone in college athletics, but the role of the medical staff was instrumental in providing a safe environment for our student-athletes to practice and compete,” Thomason said in a release. “It was a total team effort that went beyond the athletic trainers and team physicians. Sports nutrition, sport psychology, strength and conditioning, coaching staffs — everyone stepped up.”
K-State was a key part in helping the Big 12 develop its COVID-19 protocols for the 2020-21 athletic year. Thomason was part of the conference’s working group in its return-to-activities plan. Thomas and Lafene Health Center medical director Dr. Kyle Goerl assisted the league’s presidents and athletics directors in navigating a safe return to all sports in the conference.
“With all that has transpired over the past year, sports medicine staffs across the country have been instrumental in keeping our student-athletes, coaches and staff safe,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said. “For our staff to be honored during what has been one of the most challenging years in our lifetime is a true testament to their hard work, dedication and care for our student-athletes. What a tremendous honor for Matt and his entire team, and we are fortunate to have them on our staff.”