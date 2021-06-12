For the sixth time in his career, Kansas State junior Tejaswin Shankar is an All-American.
Shankar earned first-team All-America honors Friday with his runner-up finish at high jump during Day 2 of the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Only LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, who won his fourth consecutive high jump national title, out-jumped Shankar.
Harrison jumped 2.33m/7-07.75, which put him well ahead of the field. Harrison was the only competitor to clear 2.26/7-05, much less his winning distance.
With a distance of 2.23/7-03.75, Shankar finished second behind Harrison for the second time since 2019. This time, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto said, Shankar had nothing to be disappointed about.
“T.J. did what he needed to do to place as high as possible,” Rovelto said. “(JuVaughn) Harrison wasn’t going to get beat today. A lot of guys struggled today. It was one of those type of competitions and T.J. took advantage.”
Florida’s Clayton Brown and Oklahoma’s Vernon Turner joined Shankar as the only high jumpers to clear their first three heights (2.10m/6-10.75, 2.15m/7-00.50 and 2.20m/7-02.50) on the first attempt. And Shankar’s finish marked the 16th time a Wildcat High jumper had won an All-America spot in the last 18 outdoor championships.
He just couldn’t beat Harrison, which nobody has been able to do since Shankar won the outdoor national title in 2018.
On the women’s side, seniors Ariel Okorie and Lauren Taubert began completion in the heptathlon, which includes the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 meters, Friday.
Taubert is in 14th after Day 1 of the event with 3,339 points; Okorie is in 16th with 3,312.
Tabuert’s best finish of the day came during her last event. She finished ninth in the 200 meters, which she ran in 24.76 seconds.
Okorie peaked during her first event, the 100-meter hurdles. Her time of 13.55 seconds was .02 seconds off her personal-best and good for eighth place.
The outdoor championships conclude Saturday. The Wildcats’ day will begin with Okorie and Taubert in the heptathlon before finishing with senior Ashley Petr in the women’s discus and freshman Rhianna Phipps in the women’s triple jump.