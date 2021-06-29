In a span of 29 seconds of game time Tuesday, Selton Miguel recorded a steal, a layup and a block. Angola needed all three plays, trailing Poland 64-51 after Miguel's layup. But despite Miguel's efforts — and those of his teammates — a fourth-quarter rally fell short.
A Poland lead that ballooned to as many as 24 points was too much to overcome for Angola, which lost its opening game of the Olympic qualifying tournament, 83-64, at Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania.
A rising sophomore at Kansas State, Miguel finished Tuesday's game with four points (on 2-of-6 shooting) to go along with a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block.
Miguel, the youngest player on the roster and the only current college athlete, wasn't directly referenced afterward. But the team's youth took center stage in the postgame press conference.
"We're young. We've got a lot of players who have played internationally as well," forward Teotonio Do said. "So we're just trying to bring a new energy, bring a new (brand of) basketball — and for sure we did it, but we've got to do better. And we will do better."
Jose Claros Canals, Angola's head coach, was equally enthused about what's to come.
"We showed that we have some young players who ... are ready to play on this level, and that they are ready to fight," he said. "I'm sure that some of these young players, they will be important in the future for Angola. Now they are 20, 21, 22 (years old), but in four or five years, these guys, maybe they dominate in Africa again. This is also one of the goals of our generation: We are trying to get (an) advantage with players with more experience, who can help us to to get that level."
While Angola's future may be bright, the present could be more sobering: With Tuesday's loss, it's already in a 0-1 hole in its three-country group. Now, it has to face Slovenia at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Slovenia has a player of note: Luka Dončić, far and away the most talented player in the tournament and one of the best the world has to offer.
Prior to the event, Miguel said he looked forward to defending Dončić.
"I’m going to be guarding him. Everybody wants to go against him," Miguel said last week. "He is an NBA MVP candidate.”
Do is well aware of the challenge ahead.
"It's about to be a tough game," he said, "but we will fight to the end. I know my teammates are ready for it."