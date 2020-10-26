In news that surprised no one, the Big 12 league office announced Monday that K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks had been named the conference's special teams player of the week.
Brooks set single-game school records for punt-return yardage (189) and punt-return touchdowns (two) in last week's home win over KU. David Allen previously held the yardage total, with 172 against Texas in 1998. The 189 punt-return yards are the third-most by a player in Big 12 history, and the most since 2009. His 47.25-yard average was the highest nationally since 1996 among players who had at least four returns in a game.
No K-State player ever had returned two punts for touchdowns in the same contest prior to Brooks. He became the first FBS player with two punt-return scores in the same game since Wake Forest's Greg Dortch in 2018. Brooks is the first Big 12 player to accomplish the feat in a conference game.
Brooks’ weekly honor already is the seventh for the Wildcats this season. That's the most in one season for K-State since 2017, when it earned eight weekly awards.