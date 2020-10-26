Kansas St Kansas Football

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's against Kansas. Brooks finished with 189 punt-return yards and two touchdowns, setting single-game school records. The Big 12 named him the conference's special teams player of the week Monday.

 Associated Press

In news that surprised no one, the Big 12 league office announced Monday that K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks had been named the conference's special teams player of the week.

Brooks set single-game school records for punt-return yardage (189) and punt-return touchdowns (two) in last week's home win over KU. David Allen previously held the yardage total, with 172 against Texas in 1998. The 189 punt-return yards are the third-most by a player in Big 12 history, and the most since 2009. His 47.25-yard average was the highest nationally since 1996 among players who had at least four returns in a game.

No K-State player ever had returned two punts for touchdowns in the same contest prior to Brooks. He became the first FBS player with two punt-return scores in the same game since Wake Forest's Greg Dortch in 2018. Brooks is the first Big 12 player to accomplish the feat in a conference game.

Brooks’ weekly honor already is the seventh for the Wildcats this season. That's the most in one season for K-State since 2017, when it earned eight weekly awards.

