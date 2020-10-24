Phillip Brooks was so focused on the task at hand, he was oblivious to his accomplishments. A third-year sophomore receiver from Lee’s Summit, Mo., Brooks had 189 yards on punt returns for Kansas State in Saturday’s 55-14 win over Kansas. His yardage set a single-game record for the Wildcats, surpassing David Allen’s 172 against Texas in 1998.
Brooks had no idea.
“I was just so locked in on offense, looking at schemes and stuff,” Brooks said. “So one of my boys, Wykeen Gill, came over and congratulated me and told me what happened. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I didn’t even notice, to be honest.’ It was a surprise (for me).”
The yardage wasn’t the only history he made Saturday, though. He also took two punts back for touchdowns. Though K-State had multiple punt-return touchdowns in games prior to Saturday, Brooks became the first Wildcat ever to score twice in the same contest.
The first score, a 55-yarder in the opening period, got the Wildcats on the board. The second, a 52-yarder as time expired in the second quarter, upped K-State’s lead to 34-7 heading into the locker room.
Brooks conceded the first touchdown was a piece of cake compared to the latter.
“The first one was definitely a walk in,” he said. “I just saw it was man on man, everybody was moving guys and it just felt easy to walk in, basically. The second one, it was still great blocking, hat on hat, but they gave me the confidence — the punt return team gave me the confidence — to execute that.”
More pressure came with the second, too. On the play before the return, K-State tried to block the punt. A penalty on KU forced the visitors to punt again. Knowing the Jayhawks saw the blocking strategy, K-State head coach Chris Klieman approached Brooks.
His directive: Take it to the house.
“I told Phillip (Brooks) that he can’t get tackled. (I said), ‘You have to score,’” Klieman said. “We did a great job of holding people up on the line and then (making) some blocks downfield, made one guy miss. That was a huge momentum boost going into halftime.”
Klieman admitted he was surprised KU kept kicking to Brooks, particularly after the first touchdown.
“I don’t know if that’s what they were trying to do,” he said.
They weren’t.
“We did not expect some of the long runs that happened in the special teams,” KU head coach Les Miles said. “Our guys lost a number of guys on special teams during the week, so we put extra time in it and we really worked on it and felt like we were in good shape — but obviously not. There were a couple of returns that were just unbelievable. It looked like the floodgates had opened and suddenly everybody that had a ball punted to them was going to score.”
Brooks’ teammates couldn’t heap enough praise on him afterward.
“Incredible. Having a guy make plays like that makes my job easy,” quarterback Will Howard said. “Our offense didn’t produce a lot of points in the first half, but hey, a pick-six and two punt returns, that’s big time. That definitely gives a team a lot of energy. Shoot, he played amazing, and the guys around him made key blocks. Brock Monty made a couple of key blocks for him. (Brooks) did what he does. He’s an incredible athlete and an incredible player and he made some plays out there today. It was fun to watch.”
Justin Gardner, a defensive back, is glad Brooks is wearing the same jersey.
“Man, Phillip don’t go down at all. Phillip don’t go down,” Gardner said. “Phillip’s kind of like me: We’re kind of chill guys. We don’t really talk much. But when we get on the field, we definitely show up big. That’s definitely what he did. He breaks tackles. He’s definitely a playmaker. We just want to keep it rolling.”
The ever-humble Brooks — almost an acknowledgment of the quiet nature Gardner pointed out — didn’t credit himself for the record-setting day.
To him, it was far more about “we” than “I.”
“We were provided with more opportunities to score and return the ball,” he said. “There was good blocking, so I think we just executed the opportunities.”