Peyton Williams’ wait will continue.
The former Kansas State women’s basketball star was not selected during Friday night’s WNBA draft. She now heads into the undrafted free agent market in hopes of earning an invite to a training camp. As of Saturday night, Williams had yet to receive an invitation.
“If I don’t get drafted and I’m a free agent for a little bit, we can handle that, too,” Williams told The Mercury in a phone interview Monday. “(My agent) says it’s sometimes better to be that anyway. He’s prepared for anything and that’s the theme of this time: being adaptable.”
Williams was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection at K-State, where she became the first player in program history to score more 1,500 points, grab more than 900 rebounds and dish out 200-plus assists. She ranks among K-State’s top 15 in career points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made and free throws made.