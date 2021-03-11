KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Nijel Pack answered a question about the performance of Kansas State's defense in Wednesday's Big 12 tournament win over TCU, he cited a pair of factors, both branching off from the same mentality.
First: The Wildcats now are more focused on shutting down opponents than trying to win a scoring fest.
Second: Per Pack, they now "are taking things personally" on defense.
"Guys feel like they deserve recognition they're not getting, and they feel like, 'Hey, this guy has it, so let me go lock him up and show (people) that I can lock this guy up so he doesn't deserve (that recognition),'" said Pack, who scored a game-high 23 points in K-State's 71-50 victory Wednesday. "I feel like that's what our guys are doing: We're taking it personally."
It's more personal for Pack than most.
Though he had a compelling case to earn a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, it was not to be for the Indiana native. The five players who landed on the team were Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (who also won the league's Player of the Year award), Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Texas' Greg Brown, West Virginia's Jalen Bridges and TCU's Mike Miles.
Note that last name.
Miles entered Wednesday having
scored in double-figures in 18 of 24 games in which he had played. His 13.8 points per game ranked 13th in the conference, and second best among freshman.
He scored nine in Wednesday's loss, going 3-for-12 from the field (1 of 6 on 3-pointers) and posting a plus-minus of minus-21, tied for the worst mark on the floor.
Pack, on the other hand, finished at plus-28, a game best.
The freshman team snub, Pack said, is one reason why he said he tries not to give much credence to outsiders' opinions.
"I believe whatever I can do, I can do," he said. "Whatever another person said doesn't define the person that I am."
K-State head coach Bruce Weber didn't hide his irritation about Pack's absence from the all-freshman team, though.
"I was really, really disappointed for Nijel," he said, "and I know he missed games, but there were other people who missed games."
Weber then pointed to facts.
"I think the biggest thing is, when he missed games, everyone knows what the scores were," said Weber, alluding to K-State's 0-5 record in games Pack missed this season, "so how valuable and how good he was for us was important.
Weber also was disheartened freshman forward Davion Bradford didn't find a spot on the team. Bradford, a 7-footer from St. Louis, has appeared in all 28 games this season, which includes 24 starts in a row. He's averaging 7.3 points per game while leading the team in field goal percentage (61.8; 84-for-136) among players who have taken at least 50 shots this season.
Weber repeatedly has called Bradford the team's "biggest surprise" in 2020-21 — and perhaps its most consistent player game in and game out.
"(When Bradford) and Nijel didn't get any (All-Big 12) recognition, I texted both of them," Weber said. "The thing that Davion said was, 'Coach, only we know how much improvement we've made, only we know how hard we've worked, and only we know how hard we're going to continue to work and what we're going to do at K-State.'"
Pack and Bradford took another step in their young careers with Wednesday's victory, helping K-State win its first game in the conference tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
For now, Pack will concede the all-freshman accolade to Miles.
He'll take Wednesday's victory as a consolation prize.
"If we win, it doesn't matter," Pack said. "That's what I look forward to: I look to do whatever I can to win, and if I get the recognition to go with it, then so be it."