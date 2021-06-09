040221_mer_new_ksutexastechbaseball-10.jpg

Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin (25) fields a ground ball at shortstop during a game against Texas Tech at Tointon Family Stadium on April 2. Goodwin earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s freshman All-America team Wednesday.

Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin’s stellar season netted him a prestigious honor Wednesday.

Goodwin earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team after recording 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a batting average of .277. His 10 homers tied the Wildcats’ freshman record, while his 14 stolen bases led the team in 2021.

An Overland Park native, Goodwin had 17 multi-hit games, including four games in which he had three or more base knocks. He ranked seventh — and tied for first among freshman — in the Big 12 in steals during the regular season.

He’s the third freshman All-America selection under third-year head coach Pete Hughes; Connor McCullough (2020) and Jordan Wicks (2019) are the others. Goodwin is the Wildcats’ 12th Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and the 16th overall selection.

It’s merely the latest honor for him, as he’s already been selected to the Big 12’s All-Freshman team and picked up an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod.

Goodwin started all 57 games in 2021, with the final 32 at shortstop. He was one of five K-State players with 10 or more homers, helping the team set a single-season program record (89) in that category, far surpassing the prior mark (75) established in 1997.

The Wildcats finished the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 34-23 — their most wins in a single season since they had 45 in 2013. K-State ended its season with a run to the semifinal round of the Big 12 tournament, its best showing in the event since 2008, when it lost to Texas in the championship game.

