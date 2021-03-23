After an offseason already filled with a flurry of transfers, Kansas State’s men’s basketball program received a dose of good news Tuesday: Mike McGuirl will return next year.
The 2020-21 campaign was McGuirl’s senior season. But McGuirl is taking advantage of an extra season after the NCAA announced in October that this season would not count against a player’s eligibility in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“This was an easy decision for me,” McGuirl said in a release. “The coaches and the Kansas State community have been so great to me, and I wanted another year with my brothers on the team.”
McGuirl was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection this season after he led or tied for team bests in 12 categories, including points (342), double-digit scoring games (20), field goals made (112) and attempted (315), 3-point field goals made (60) and attempted (190), free throws made (58) and attempted (76), assists (103), steals (30) and minutes (34.3).
He averaged 11.8 points per game, which ranked second to freshman Nijel Pack.
“We are excited to have Mike back for his extra year,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “I have said many times how bad I felt that he didn’t get a freshman season, since we had to pull his redshirt late in the year due to some injuries. I told him, ‘God has a path for you, and now you have an opportunity to get your freshman year back’.
“Obviously, he had a memorable experience in the (2018) NCAA Tournament with his great game against Creighton, helping us advance to the Elite Eight.”
He was the only player to start all 29 games for K-State last season.
McGuirl’s team-high 20 double-digit scoring outings doubled his career total (10) entering the 2020-21 campaign. He recorded the first 20-point game of his time at K-State in the season opener, when he scored 22 against Drake. He matched that total later in the year versus Fort Hays State.
The most memorable game of the season for McGuirl came in the team’s upset of then No. 7 Oklahoma on Feb. 23, when he had a team-high 19 points, which included a career-best five 3-pointers. Three of those triples came on back-to-back-to-back possessions late in the second half to lift the Wildcats to victory.
But he did more than score: McGuirl also handed out a team-high 103 assists, with 11 games of five or more. He had a personal-best eight assists against Wisconsin-Milwaukee in December, and finished with seven against No. 2 Baylor in K-State’s season-ending loss in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.
He is the 40th Wildcat with 100-plus assists in a single season, and became only the 28th to have 200 or more during his career.
McGuirl will enter next season having scored 705 points in 104 games (51 starts) as a Wildcat to go with 247 rebounds, 209 assists and 85 steals.
Weber is pleased to have him back in the fold one final time.
“Mike showed so much commitment and sacrifice this year,” Weber said. “Despite everything going on, he didn’t miss one practice or game. I’m happy that he has the opportunity to build on the progress that he made this season and hopefully continue how he finished the year. He has the chance to become one of the elite guards in the Big 12 next season.”