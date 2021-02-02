LAWRENCE — An off-balance, end-of-shot clock 3-pointer from Mike McGuirl that barely grazed the rim — and required him to shoot it sideways, slinging it from his shoulder.
A floater from Nijel Pack that kept floating, and floating, and floating ... over the basket and right into the hands of Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.
With all-around threat DaJuan Gordon out with a foot injury, Kansas State needed McGuirl and Pack, its two top scorers, to up their level of play if the visitors were to have any chance of upsetting No. 23 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
That did not come to pass.
What did: KU won. Again. For the 15th consecutive time at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats, down just 33-25 at halftime, barely could buy a bucket in the final 20 minutes as they went on to lose 74-51 in a game in which they never led.
Along with their 15th loss in a row in Lawrence, the setback extended a number of other ugly streaks for the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9 Big 12):
- Four straight losses in the Sunflower Showdown
- Nine straight losses overall.
- Nine straight losses in conference play since winning its opener (a 74-65 decision at Iowa State on Dec. 15).
The numbers go on and on.
Tuesday was the 200th win in the series for the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4), extending their Division record for most victories over a single opponent. It was KU's 12th triumph in the last 13 meetings with K-State. Since Feb. 12, 1994, the Jayhawks have won 61 of the 67 matchups with the Wildcats. KU is 53-6 against K-State since the inception of the Big 12, owning a 43-6 record in the regular season and a perfect 10-0 mark in the conference tournament.
And it only added to the disparity between the two opposing coaches.
KU's Bill Self improved to 36-6 versus K-State; Wildcat coach Bruce Weber is just 3-18 against the Jayhawks.
Tuesday played out the same way countless contests in Lawrence have unfolded over the years.
KU jumped out to an early lead.
K-State never recovered.
The Jayhawks won the opening tip and scored immediately, thanks to a jumper from junior forward David McCormack. KU scored nine points before K-State even got on the board. The Wildcats finally ended the drought at the 16:54 mark of the half, courtesy of a pair of free throws from McGuirl.
Yet K-State never seriously threatened.
The closest the Wildcats got the remainder of the contest came with 2:26 remaining in the first half. Pack nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to cut KU's lead to five, 29-24. McCormack responded with a layup on the ensuing possession to push the Jayhawks' advantage back to seven.
KU led 33-25 at the break.
The Jayhawks put the game away in the first 10 minutes of the second half. They outscored the Wildcats 23-7 in that span, extending their lead to 56-32 with 10:08 to play. K-State's offense finally found some life after that — at least momentarily. The visitors ripped off a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 56-39 with 8:13 to go.
But the Wildcats simply couldn't slow down the Jayhawks, who scored 18 of the game's final 30 points.
McCormack and Christian Braun tied for the game high in points, scoring 18 apiece to pace the hosts. McGuirl and Pack each scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats. They were the only K-State players to post double-digit point totals.
K-State returns to action Saturday, hosting No. 13 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The Red Raiders won the first matchup this season, 82-71, in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 5.
Saturday's game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
