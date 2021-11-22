KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State couldn’t bring home the bacon Monday night. Instead, it was No. 13 Arkansas living high on the hog.
The Razorbacks led wire-to-wire in a 72-64 win over the Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center.
K-State couldn’t keep up the unranked magic from the event’s first game: Cincinnati buried No. 14 Illinois, 71-51, to advance to Tuesday’s championship contest. With Monday’s loss to Arkansas, K-State (2-1) will face Illinois in the consolation game Tuesday.
Despite suffering their first loss of the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats made things interesting late.
After trailing by as many as 18 points on multiple occasions, a spirited rally helped K-State draw within six points twice in the second half. But the Wildcats simply didn’t have a shovel big enough to dig out of the slop they created in the first half.
K-State fell behind 10-2 barely three minutes into the game. When the clock ticked under eight minutes in the first half, K-State had just 11 points — averaging less than a point per minute. By that time, the Razorbacks (4-0) already led by 17, 28-11.
At the halftime buzzer, K-State trudged into the locker room trailing 42-24.
In the final 12 minutes, the Wildcats’ offense came alive.
Down 53-36 after a dunk by Arkansas’ Stanley Umade, the Wildcats outscored the Razorbacks 28-19 the rest of the way. K-State won the closing 20 minutes by 10 points (40-30).
Markquis Nowell brought K-State fans to their feet — the loudest Wildcat supporters got all night — after he sank a deep 3 to cut Arkansas’ lead to 60-52. Nijel Pack hit a step-back triple of his own to get the Wildcats within six points, 66-60, with 54.8 seconds remaining.
But the game’s smallest player came through in the biggest moments.
Razorback guard Chris Lykes, all 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds of him, was rock solid at the free throw line. He finished 10-for-10 at the line; all 10 came within the final 1:46 to keep K-State at bay.
As it was, for K-State to have any realistic chance of knocking off the ranked Razorbacks, the Wildcats needed to do what Arkansas’ three previous opponents had accomplished: nailing 3-pointers at a high rate. In the Razorbacks’ first three outings, their three foes — Mercer, Gardner-Webb and Northern Iowa — had connected on triples at a 43% clip.
The Wildcats ... did not come close to that mark.
K-State missed its first 13 3s Monday — the Wildcats went 0-for-10 from distance in the opening 20 minutes — before Luke Kasubke finally rattled one in with 12:16 remaining. Nowell and Pack had the Wildcats’ only other successful 3-point tries. K-State ended with a 3-for-22 showing behind the 3-point line. (Ironically, Arkansas also hit three of its 22 triples.)
Four players, two from each team, tied for top-scorer honors Monday: Pack and Miguel had 14 points apiece for the Wildcats, while Lykes and Connor Vanover both had 14 for the Razorbacks.
The K-State/Illinois game will tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday and air on either ESPN2 or ESPNews.