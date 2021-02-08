Just to have an opportunity to play in games these day, Kaosi Ezeagu has found a second home: Kansas State’s training room. Shortly after K-State’s loss to No. 13 Texas Tech last week — the Wildcats 10th in a row, tying the longest skid in the nine years of head coach Bruce Weber’s tenure — Ezeagu said that rain or shine, pain or no pain, the team’s trainers will see him walk through the door.
A troublesome knee, unfortunately, doesn’t always give warning signs.
“Some days, my knee is mad at me and it’s telling me not to play, but some days my knees are fine and I get to play,” said Ezeagu, a third-year sophomore forward who is in his first season suiting up for K-State after starting his college career at Texas-El Paso. “I can’t really pick and choose, but I just (have) to stay with the treatment and all that stuff.”
As much as he might want to beg off from treatment — even for just one day — Ezeagu said he’d be tempting fate.
“Even when I don’t feel the pain I’m in there because the next day it might just come out and slap me in the face,” he said. “So I just got to keep on it and I’m going to keep trying my best.”
Ezeagu didn't mince words: This season has been tough on him. It's been tough on all of the Wildcats. Not only are they on a 10-game losing streak, but they haven't even won a game since the calendar flipped to 2021. They went 0-for-January, and now have dropped their first two games in February, with a home contest on tap against No. 13 Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday — the same Longhorn team that handed them a 82-67 loss in Austin, Texas, last month.
No one, Ezeagu said, except those in K-State's locker room really know what's going on behind closed doors.
"The fans don’t really know it," he said. "People still talk down on us or whatever on the internet. They don’t know what we’re going through. But we've still got to be able to put our No. 1 effort all the time. And my teammates, my point guard — all the guards around me — they know that I can still score the ball (even though) I’ve been fighting myself, going through my leg injury and all that stuff."