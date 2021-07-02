HUTCHINSON — Gaven Haselhorst didn’t bring home an MVP award from the Kansas Shrine Bowl. That’s likely only because players didn’t receive a ballot.
To a man, whether they were teammates on Haselhorst’s West team or squared off against him as part of the East squad, those who stepped onto the field during last week’s game agreed that Haselhorst was the most talented player in pads.
“He’s just such a physical freak,” said Nic Allen, a Riley County standout who played cornerback for the West team. “When you look at that guy, he’s just muscled out everywhere. He’s crazy.”
Damian Ilalio, who regularly lined up beside Haselhorst on the West’s stellar, stingy defensive line, was in awe.
“Gaven is just so explosive. He’s so fast,” said Ilalio, a Manhattan High star who, like Haselhorst, is part of Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class. “No matter what you do, if he misses his assignment or he takes the wrong step, he can always correct it with his speed and still get to the ball. You would blink and he’d be right at the quarterback. He’s just so explosive. It’s so exciting to get to play with him as a teammate.”
Another new Wildcat, Desmond Purnell, echoed that sentiment.
“I was very impressed with him,” said Purnell, a safety for the East team. “I knew he was a big, strong dude who can very well. He showed that.”
Perhaps the highest praise for Haselhorst came from Brooks Whaley, who excelled in three sports (baseball, basketball and football) at Rock Creek and played receiver for the East team.
“He’s a monster. He’s a scary, scary man,” Whaley said. “I’m glad I was running outside and away from those guys.”
For the soft-spoken Haselhorst, who finished with five tackles in the West team’s 14-0 victory, receiving such universal commendation — especially from those who barely knew him prior to the week leading into the game — was nearly as rewarding as actually wrapping his hands around the MVP trophy.
“It feels really awesome that people I just met thought I was the best player,” he said.
The West team, he noted, “worked really hard” during its week of practices. So posting a shutout simply was icing on the cake.
As for his individual play — he posted game bests in sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss (4.0) — Haselhorst wasn’t overly thrilled. Yet he wasn’t disappointed, either.
“I can always play better. But I think I played pretty good,” he said with a smirk.
Thankfully for the East team, he didn’t play better. As is, Haselhorst’s final numbers don’t truly tell the story of his dominance: There were countless plays where he forced the East team’s quarterbacks to get rid of the ball far quicker than they would have liked. Haselhorst set up permanent residence in the East’s backfield, repeatedly bursting through the offensive line to create havoc. A double team wasn’t an option, either — not with fellow Wildcat Ilalio beside him.
In a way, the game was a throwback for Haselhorst; defensive line is where he played his entire career at Hays High, where he developed into one of the Sunflower State’s best players. The Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA), The Wichita Eagle, The Topeka Capital-Journal and Sports in Kansas all selected him as a first-team all-state performer last year. He ended his time at Hays with 211 tackles (54 for loss) to go along with 10 sacks, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
K-State, however, recruited him to play linebacker.
It’s the first time, Haselhorst said, he’s had to play standing up instead of having a hand on the ground.
“It’s going pretty good. I’m physically there,” said the 6-foot, 221-pound Haselhorst. “So I just have to get all the mental part down.”
Though K-State coaches weren’t in attendance at Gowans Stadium, they wouldn’t have been surprised with what they saw. When the Wildcats officially announced Haselhorst’s signing in December, head coach Chris Klieman described a player who looked exactly like the one who gave the East offense fits every snap.
“You’re not going to see a kid who loves the game and plays the game as hard as Gaven does on an every-down basis. ... We see him at the next level being an inside linebacker, just (because of) how physical he is,” Klieman said. “He doesn’t get blocked. He plays the game the right way. He understands the game of football well.”
Since enrolling last month, Haselhorst has enjoyed forging a stronger bond with his position coach, Steve Stanard — “He’s a really cool coach. I love him,” Haselhorst said — and getting to know two of his roommates, defensive backs Darell Jones (who played for the East team) and Omar Daniels. (The fourth member of their group, tight end Ozzie Hoffler, has not yet arrived in Manhattan to complete the quartet.)
The 14-0 victory meant Haselhorst has bragging rights over Jones, much to the former’s relief.
“I knew if we didn’t win, he’d give me a lot of crap,” Haselhorst said. “I’ll be mentioning this (win) a lot.”
Since arriving in Manhattan, Haselhorst said he’s made it a point to head to the Vanier Family Football Complex as often as possible. He’s trying to memorize the Wildcats’ defensive formations as quickly as he can.
It’s his all-encompassing, singular focus heading into his freshman season.
“My goal?” he said. “Just strictly learning the playbook.”