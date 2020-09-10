As part of its ongoing plan to raise social justice awareness, K-State designated Saturday as a “Unity” game for the football program.
Members of the football team will take part in several pregame signs of unity, including:
• Wearing messaging on warmup attire that shows support for social justice, with phrases including “Unity,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Raise Your Voice.”
• All Big 12 football teams will have decals on the back of each player’s helmet saying “Unity” underneath the conference logo for every game. In addition, K-State has added a patch on its jerseys for Saturday’s game displaying the Black Lives Matter movement.
• Video messages from current student-athletes and coaches, highlighting how recent events have affected their lives.
• “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played prior to kickoff.
• Before the start of every game this season, K-State will join other Big 12 schools in holding a moment of self-reflection and unity “to underscore the need to come together in this effort to eradicate racism and discrimination,” per the K-State release.
Additional presentations will feature K-State Athletics’ continuing Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and student-athlete led messaging.
“We are proud of our student-athletes for stepping up and letting their voices be heard,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said.
“Our department is committed to showing action being taken to eliminate social injustice, and we fully support our student-athletes’ methods of showcasing their unity and self-reflection.”